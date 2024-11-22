WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark milley | donald trump | afghanistan withdrawal | courts-martial

Gen. Milley Does 180 on Trump: 'America Is Going to Be OK'

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 05:32 PM EST

Retired Army Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured Americans that the United States will be OK under President-elect Donald Trump, even though it was revealed last month that Milley referred to his former boss as "fascist to the core."

Milley's purported claims about Trump being "fascist to the core" and "the most dangerous person to this country" were revealed in the book "War" by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward. Milley, 66, served for more than a year as the Joint Chiefs chairman under Trump and then for almost two years under President Joe Biden.

But Milley told MSNBC's Stephanie Rhule on Wednesday at the Pallas Foundation's National Security Innovation Forum that "America is going to be OK."

"Bottom line is: Breathe deep; America is going to be OK," Milley told Rhule, according to a video of the interview provided by Mediate. "There [are] a lot of waves out there, but this is a big, strong country [of] 380 million people — great institutions, great people, great workforce, and a great younger cohort of people that are gonna protect America."

Newsmax reached out to Trump's team for comment.

NBC News reported Nov. 16 that Trump's transition team is compiling a list of senior current and former U.S. military officers directly involved in the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and exploring whether they could be court-martialed for their involvement. 

Ruhle asked Milley if there is concern about potential retribution or courts-martial from the incoming president.

"I would imagine right now that there [are] probably some eyebrows raised in the Pentagon or out in units," Milley said. "I don't think they are obsessed with it.

"They don't know what it means. They don't know what it consists of. No one has actually laid this stuff out."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Retired Army Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured Americans that the U.S. will be OK under President-elect Donald Trump, even though it was revealed last month that Milley referred to his former boss as "fascist to the core."
mark milley, donald trump, afghanistan withdrawal, courts-martial
300
2024-32-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 05:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved