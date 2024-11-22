Gen. Milley Does 180 on Trump: 'America Is Going to Be OK'

Retired Army Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured Americans that the United States will be OK under President-elect Donald Trump, even though it was revealed last month that Milley referred to his former boss as "fascist to the core."

Milley's purported claims about Trump being "fascist to the core" and "the most dangerous person to this country" were revealed in the book "War" by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward. Milley, 66, served for more than a year as the Joint Chiefs chairman under Trump and then for almost two years under President Joe Biden.

But Milley told MSNBC's Stephanie Rhule on Wednesday at the Pallas Foundation's National Security Innovation Forum that "America is going to be OK."

"Bottom line is: Breathe deep; America is going to be OK," Milley told Rhule, according to a video of the interview provided by Mediate. "There [are] a lot of waves out there, but this is a big, strong country [of] 380 million people — great institutions, great people, great workforce, and a great younger cohort of people that are gonna protect America."

Newsmax reached out to Trump's team for comment.

NBC News reported Nov. 16 that Trump's transition team is compiling a list of senior current and former U.S. military officers directly involved in the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and exploring whether they could be court-martialed for their involvement.

Ruhle asked Milley if there is concern about potential retribution or courts-martial from the incoming president.

"I would imagine right now that there [are] probably some eyebrows raised in the Pentagon or out in units," Milley said. "I don't think they are obsessed with it.

"They don't know what it means. They don't know what it consists of. No one has actually laid this stuff out."