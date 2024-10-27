Sen. Rubio: Kelly, Former Trump Officials Lying With Fascist Claims

Former Trump administration officials like Mark Milley and John Kelly, who have accused Donald Trump of admiring Adolph Hitler and being a "fascist" are lying, Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday.

And even those who do not want to call them liars have to admit that it's "very dubious to see these accusations coming right before an election," the Florida Republican told "Fox News Sunday."

"These are the kinds of things that if someone says is in front of me … I walk out and resign," said Rubio.

He also called it "hypocritical" for Democrats who were "horrible" to Kelly in the past and who attacked him over his comments to suddenly back him.

"This guy who they hated and said horrible things about, now he's the standard of proof here," said Rubio.

Kelly, a chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, told The New York Times last week that Trump met the definition of "fascist."

Kelly's comments were endorsed by 13 former Trump administration officials in an open letter that claimed there would be dangers if he is elected to return to the White House. Other top Democrats, such as Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton also used his comments to compare Trump to Hitler and question his Sunday rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden, claiming it echoed the 1939 Nazi rally at the site.

Rubio also on Sunday argued that the Trump administration officials are attacking him now because they want to open up job offers.

"These are people that worked in the administration or around the administration, and then they figured out pretty quickly, if we want jobs after we leave this administration, we have to become anti-Trumpers," said Rubio.

"Do you think Mark Milley ends up teaching at Princeton, teaching at Georgetown, on the advising JP Morgan, you don't get hired for those jobs unless you pronounce yourself anti-Trump and say things against him," he added. "You need to become anti-Trump. It was a financial incentive here."

Trump has denied Kelly's claims that he witnessed him praising Hitler "more than once."

Meanwhile, Rubio on Sunday attacked the Biden administration for its "weakness," and said that the world's chaos, including the invasions of Ukraine and Israel, can be linked "to the day we were run out of Afghanistan by the Taliban."

That was a signal that Biden and his vice president, Democrat nominee Kamala Harris were weak and America was weakened by them, said Rubio.

"It's not a coincidence that since this moment we had the invasion in Ukraine. We have Oct. 7, we had things in the Middle East," said Rubio.

In addition, he said that the Chinese have harassed the Philippines and global shipping has been endangered, pointing to the "graphic weakness under Biden and Harris."

And if Harris is elected, matters will get worse worldwide, Rubio warned.