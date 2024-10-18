Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Gen. Milley Is Political, Not Truthful

Ric Grenell, former ambassador to Germany, told Newsmax on Friday that Gen. Mark Milley’s contradictory statements regarding the events of Jan. 6 show that Milley was “not being truthful, he was being political.”

Host Greg Kelly played a clip of Milley during a Jan. 6 committee interview where the general said, “Yeah, he's [former President Donald Trump] a commander in chief. You got an assault going on the Capitol of the United States of America. And there's nothing. No call, nothing. Zero.”

Grenell said that Milley had the chain of command backwards in that instance.

“It's backwards. But also, that's a lie. I mean, we've already proven if you look at Kash Patel and what he's talked about. There was a request for the Pentagon to get involved. It was denied by Nancy Pelosi. And Gen. Milley knew about that request. And so, he's not being truthful,” he said during an appearance on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Grennell added that Milley often gives statements that he feels “newsrooms and the political class want him to say.”

“And so, the reality is, that he's looking to make money and he is going to do everything he can to stay in the good graces of Washington, D.C. Remember, Greg, we have this whole class in Washington, D.C., the swamp class, that wants to stay in Washington after their appointments, so they don't really want to upset the apple cart. They want to participate in that apple cart,” Grenell added.

