WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navy | shoshana chatfield | nato | fired

NATO Senior Official Chatfield Fired by Trump Admin

Monday, 07 April 2025 01:34 PM EDT

Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who holds a senior position in NATO, was fired as part of what appears to be an expanding national security purge of top officials by the Trump administration, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

The information was not immediately confirmed by the Pentagon. However, the sources told Reuters that allies were notified that Chatfield was removed.

Chatfield, the U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee, is one of only a handful of female Navy three-star officers and was the first woman to lead the Naval War College, a job she held until 2023.

The firing is the latest to rock the Pentagon after Thursday's removal of General Timothy Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. For the Navy, it follows the firing of its top officer, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to become Chief of Naval Operations.

It was unclear if any official reason was given for Chatfield's dismissal, or if it was related to any U.S. policy direction on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

One source said the motive may have been related to the Pentagon's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who holds a senior position in NATO, was fired as part of what appears to be an expanding national security purge of top officials by the Trump administration, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
navy, shoshana chatfield, nato, fired
196
2025-34-07
Monday, 07 April 2025 01:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved