Democrats Hope Musk Backlash Helps Them Win in Virginia

Democrats are hoping backlash to tech CEO Elon Musk and his policies will make them victorious in the Virginia House of Delegates races.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) announced a seven-figure investment in the races with plans to use the same anti-Musk playbook the party used to win a Wisconsin State Supreme Court race, Politico said.

Musk spent tens of millions and campaigned in-person in Wisconsin to boost the conservative candidate, only to lose by 10 points.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), overseen by Musk, has led to thousands of federal employees being laid off, many of whom live in Virginia.

"This is where DOGE is on display," said DLCC President Heather Williams to Politico. "Virginia is sort of an epicenter for the DOGE destruction and its impact on workers and communities."

Democrats are eyeing deep-red Virginia districts that went to Trump by double digits and have found candidates for 97 out of 100 districts. The Virginia Democratic Caucus has been running anti-Musk ads since late February in 12 districts with Republican incumbents.

"Between now and November, there will be lots of ads featuring Musk as he takes a chainsaw to our economy and our democracy, and the Republicans who are too terrified to stand up to him and Trump" state Del. Dan Helmer, the Democrat campaign chair for the Virginia House of Delegates, said to Politico.

Musk has said he intends to spend heavily on the state elections in Virginia and New Jersey this year.

Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the state House, having returned to power in 2023 by just 975 votes.

The governor's race is expected to be between former Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Lt. Gov. Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.