Trump Blasts Harris for Campaigning With Liz Cheney

Donald Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for promoting her support from two of the former president's harshest Republican critics, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney.

Harris campaigned in three battleground states Monday with Liz Cheney, one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 select committee.

Liz Cheney and father Dick, the former vice president, have said they will vote for progressive Harris in the White House race because of their personal feelings about Trump.

The former president took to his social media platform to lambaste Harris and the Cheneys.

"Lyin' Kamala has stooped so low as to pick a woman to campaign with her who lost her Congressional Race by the largest margin, 40%, in history. The record holder is Crazed Warhawk Liz Cheney, whose father, Dick, convinced Bush to go into the Middle East and KILL. Now Kamala wants Arabs to vote for her? I don't think so!" Trump posted on Truth Social in Tuesday's early hours.

Trump's comment came hours after his campaign took a jab at Harris spokesman Ian Sams, who criticized Dick Cheney's role in getting his daughter into a special State Department position that allowed the Bush administration to pursue its war in Iraq under false pretenses.

"Even a broken clock is right twice a day," the Trump campaign quipped. "And a Kamala Harris spokesman is right once in his life."

The statement referenced a tweet of Sams from 2019, when he wrote, "Liz Cheney helped lead us into Iraq from a special State Department Middle East post her dad's administration created for her."

Liz Cheney, who has claimed to be pro-life, appeared with Harris in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to tell voters they should vote for the proponent of abortion rights now that Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue to the states.

"I have been very troubled, deeply troubled by what I have watched happen in so many states," Cheney said, CNN reported.

"I have been troubled by the extent to which you have women who, as the vice president said, in some cases, have died, who can't get medical treatment that they need because providers are worried about criminal liability."