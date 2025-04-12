Maher Says Trump Dinner Left Him Surprisingly Charmed

Comedian Bill Maher delivered a glowing and unexpected review of his recent private dinner with President Donald Trump, revealing during his HBO show Friday that the president was personable, self-aware, and even humorous — leaving Maher "blown away" by the encounter, the New York Post reported.

On "Real Time with Bill Maher," the host devoted part of his opening monologue to recounting what he described as a surreal and surprisingly pleasant evening.

"Everything I've not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent — at least on this night, with this guy," Maher, 69, said.

He said he felt more comfortable talking with Trump than he ever would with Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, despite having voted for both Democrats.

Maher said he entered the White House ready for confrontation, bringing with him a printed list of Trump's past insults, including "sleaze-bag" and "low-life dummy." He intended to see whether the president would sign it.

"I brought this to the White House because I wanted him to sign it, which he did ... with good humor," Maher said, holding up the signed document to applause from the studio audience. "And I know that as I say that, millions of liberal sphincters just tightened."

The comedian also shared that Trump gave him multiple "Make America Great Again" hats — which Maher clarified were handed out in the same room where Clinton allegedly had trysts with Monica Lewinsky. Still, Maher said he didn't feel pressured to "go MAGA."

Maher described Trump as gracious and attentive, which he said was unlike many public figures with whom he's interacted.

"I've had so many conversations with prominent people who are much less connected: people that don't look you in the eye, people that don't really listen because they just want to get to their next thing, people whose response to things you say just doesn't track — none of that with him," he said.

Maher said Trump led with curiosity, frequently asking, "What do you think about this?" and appeared to engage genuinely, even when the conversation turned heated — such as when Maher criticized Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

"He didn't get mad or call me a left-wing lunatic. He took it in," Maher said.

Maher said that the evening's "most surreal" moment was turning on the television afterward to see Trump in full campaign mode.

"Who's that guy? And why can't we get the guy I met to be the public guy?

"A crazy person does not live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f****d up; it's just not as f****d up as I thought it was."

Maher said the dinner was arranged by Kid Rock and also attended by UFC President Dana White.