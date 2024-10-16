Julie Kelly to Newsmax: Liz Cheney May Have Engaged in Conspiracy

Journalist Julie Kelly accused former Rep. Liz Cheney on Newsmax of engaging in a potential criminal conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 investigation, claiming Cheney may have coordinated efforts to tamper with witness testimony and obstruct justice.

In a Wednesday interview on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," journalist and host of "Declassified with Julie Kelly," Julie Kelly alleged that former Rep. Liz Cheney may have committed multiple crimes during her involvement in the Jan. 6 investigation. Kelly suggested that Cheney possibly conspired with others to manipulate witness testimony and obstruct official proceedings.

"She's going around the country for years now talking about the rule of law and upholding the Constitution," Kelly said of Cheney. "And here she is not just violating bar rules, she appears to have committed several crimes, a conspiracy to tamper with a witness, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiring to obstruct."

Kelly specifically highlighted the involvement of Cheney, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. According to Kelly, after Cheney advised Hutchinson to change legal representation, Hutchinson's new attorney filed a 15-page errata to modify her prior sworn testimony.

Kelly described this as part of a broader effort to fabricate "inflammatory accounts," including a "completely false account of what happened in the president's limo on the way back to the White House" on Jan. 6.

"Cassidy Hutchinson testified six times before the Jan. 6 select committee," Kelly said. "Her new lawyer filed 15 pages of changes to her past testimony to create and fabricate these inflammatory accounts."

"There are a lot of files that are still missing. Most importantly, all of the videos of the transcribed interviews, over a thousand witnesses, the Jan. 6 select committee interviewed. Remember all the cherry-picked clips that we saw on the Jan. 6 select Committee performances that were put on by the ABC news producer? All those videos are gone, she said.

"Bennie Thompson told Chairman Barry Loudermilk, Well, you don't need the videos. You have the transcriptions; you have the documents of a sworn court reporter," Kelly said. "Well, that's OK, but it doesn't tell us what videos tell us when we can watch them for ourselves."

These allegations come as federal prosecutors, led by special counsel Jack Smith, continue their case against Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors maintain that Trump bears responsibility for the riot.

Trump's legal team has argued against this claim, stating that Trump took action to protect against the violence and that the charges stretch legal statutes beyond their intended scope, NBC News reported.

