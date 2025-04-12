CNN Calls Poll 'Shocking' as GOP, Dems Tie on Empathy

A new "shocking" poll out of Quinnipiac University shows that after decades of Democrats leading, Republicans are now tied for being perceived as caring more about people's needs, CNN's Harry Enten said Friday.

"This to me is one of the most shocking pieces of poll data that I truly truthfully have seen this year or maybe in any prior year," Enten told his co-host, Kate Bolduan.

"We've got a tie even after this tariff war had already started, split between Democrats and Republicans on how people feel which party cares more for needs of people like you. And why is that so surprising?"

The CNN pollster then cited a number of years showing Democrats leading on the question regarding which political party people think cares more for them.

In 1994, according to Enten's chart, Democrats had a 19-point lead. In 2005, they had a 23-point lead. In 2017, they had a 13-point lead.

But in 2025, according to Quinnipiac, both Republicans' and Democrats' support was tied at 33%. Another 31% replied that "neither" party cares about their needs.

When asked by Bolduan where Republicans are making the most gains, Enten replied, "We've got non-college, and we've got those with a college degree. Among those with a college degree, it's the same score: +18 points for Democrats in 2017, +18 points for Democrats now."

"But look among non-college voters," he continued, pointing to his chart. "Look here. It was +7 for Democrats in 2017 and now Republicans an overwhelmingly gain +9 points. That is, the gains have been concentrated, at least within the last decade, among voters without a college degree — the working class. That is where Republicans have gained even since the beginning of the Donald Trump administration."

Quinnipiac's poll was taken from April 3 - 7 and responses were reported for 1,407 "self-identified" registered voters. The margin of error was ± 2.6 percentage points.