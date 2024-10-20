WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Graham to GOP Who Back Harris: 'What the Hell Are You Doing?'

By    |   Sunday, 20 October 2024 11:06 AM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sunday asked members of his party who are supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign over former President Donald Trump's "what the hell" they are doing by "supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics."

Harris, Graham told NBC's "Meet the Press," not only supports the Green New Deal and Medicare for all, but she was the "last person in the room before [President Joe] Biden decided to withdraw from Afghanistan."

"She was the border czar," he added. "She cast the tie-breaking vote for an Inflation Reduction Act that gives you high prices."

"What are you doing?" Graham continued. "You are trying to convince me that Donald Trump's rhetoric is the danger to this country? The danger to this country is the policies of Biden and Harris. Her fingerprints are all over this disaster."

Graham further declared that he "can't take four more years of this crap."

"When you support her, you are supporting four more years of garbage politics," he said. 

There have been several high-profile Republicans who have endorsed the vice president in recent weeks, including former GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, along with former members of Trump's administration.

Graham's comments came after he was asked about Trump's growing rhetoric as the election comes near, including last week when he referred to Democrats as "the enemy from within" several times. 

He made the enemy comment at his rally in Coachella, California, using the phrase to refer to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

He also called Schiff "the enemy from within" again in a pretaped Fox News interview, also using the phrases to describe "radical-left lunatics."

Trump further repeated the phrase on the "OutKick" podcast, saying that we "have a bigger problem from within and they hate it."

But Graham dismissed Trump's comments, insisting that "we're winning and going to win, not because of what Donald Trump’s saying, but because of what they’ve done for four years."

Graham also argued that Americans want a change from the policies over the past four years, commenting that when Harris is asked if she'd do anything different, she responded in an interview, "Nothing comes to mind."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 20 October 2024 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

