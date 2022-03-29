Sen. John Thune Against Putting Judge Jackson on Supreme Court

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., says he will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Thune made his announcement Tuesday, according to The Hill.

"I enjoyed meeting with Judge Jackson and respect her achievements, but I cannot in good conscience vote for a Supreme Court justice whose record indicates that she will allow her personal political opinions to shape her judicial decisions," Thune, the second-highest ranking Republican senator, said.

He said he had multiple issues with placing Jackson on the Supreme Court, including her sentencing rulings and declining to take a position on expanding the high court.

The Hill noted Thune's opposition to Jackson was expected after he had previously indicate he would vote against her.

Earlier, he had said Jackson's confirmation hearings just firmed opposition to Jackson by GOP lawmakers.

"I think the read out from the members who have been in the hearing room for those of us who haven't been in the hearing room is that she's not changing minds," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday he will not support Jackson.

Speaking on the Senate floor, he said: "I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court."

Her confirmation can be pushed through without any Republican support provided that all 50 of the Senate's Democrats, including independents who caucus with the party, vote in favor of putting her on the high court. However, Vice President Kamala Harris would have to break a tie vote.