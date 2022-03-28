5 Takeaways From Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

President Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, was pressed by a Senate committee on her judicial record, resume, and legal approach for four days that saw everything from high-stakes confrontations to Brown's refusal to answer seemingly simple questions in a move that left even some senators scratching their heads.

If confirmed to the high court – the committee is set to vote on her nomination on April 4, with a full Senate confirmation vote to be held later that week – Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.