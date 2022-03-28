Sen. Cory Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson Questions 'Disappointing,' but Not Racist

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the GOP’s questions during last week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were "disappointing," but they were legitimate and unmotivated by race.

"There is legitimate questioning that went on by Republicans there," he told CNN.

He said the situation for Jackson was more about her being a woman and was the "kind of thing that a lot of folks, women of all races, have had to endure often when they get into a room that they’re qualified to be in, but are yet questioned in ways that are disappointing."

Jackson, who sits on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Jackson, if confirmed, was asked about critical race theory (CRT), the children’s book "Antiracist Baby," the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, and the definition of "woman."

Some liberals have accused Senate Republicans of racism for their line of questioning, The Washington Times reported.

Booker told CNN that "there were a lot of moments like that that were deflating to me and disappointing to me."

"I think what was unfortunate in the room for me was that she was getting attacks that were roundly criticized, even by people on the right, as being beyond the pale," he said. "But to me, it’s just about the kind of way we’re going to treat folks."

On day three of the hearings, Booker defended Jackson against the GOP questions, telling her she was "worthy" and had "earned this spot."

The Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Friday said he would support Jackson’s nomination.

Because Supreme Court nominees only need a simple majority (or 51 votes) to get confirmed, Democrats’ 50-member caucus will be able to advance Jackson on their own, with a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats are courting Republican senators in an attempt to make the vote on Jackson’s nomination a bipartisan one. It is not yet clear if Jackson will win any Republican votes.

Related stories: