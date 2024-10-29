Joe Rogan Still Hopeful of Harris Interview

Podcaster Joe Rogan said he remains hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris will sit for an interview before next week's general election.

Rogan, who interviewed former President Donald Trump on Friday, took to social media shortly after Tuesday and began to clarify reports that the Harris campaign has refused his interview request.

"Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast," Rogan wrote on X after sharing his interview with Trump. "They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour.

"I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin [Texas]. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen."

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Thursday that the vice president's appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast had been canceled due to "the scheduling of this period of the campaign."

Sams said that Harris is "happy to go anywhere and any place to talk to a broad segment of the country," and that the campaign had spoken with Rogan and his team about the podcast.

Trump appeared on Rogan's podcast Friday. During the interview, the former president said the greater threat to the U.S. comes from the "enemy from within."

Speaking to Rogan about renewing open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Republican nominee said that more than the concern of enemies abroad, "we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within."

"And it drives them crazy when I use that term," Trump added. "We have people that are really bad people that I think want to make this country unsuccessful."

Trump traveled to Rogan's studio in Austin for the interview.

"The Joe Rogan Experience," the most popular podcast in the U.S., regularly draws 15 million listeners across platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

Rogan's highly coveted and devoted following leans young and male.

Reuters contributed to this story.