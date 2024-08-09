WATCH TV LIVE

Joe Rogan Walks Back RFK Jr. Endorsement

Friday, 09 August 2024 08:04 PM EDT

Joe Rogan said his comments praising Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an independent candidate for president, did not constitute an endorsement.

On Thursday, Rogan, host of "The Joe Rogan Experience" said Kennedy was "the only one that makes sense to me. He's the only one — he doesn't attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent."

But amid attacks from supporters of former President Donald Trump who feared Kennedy could play spoiler, Rogan reversed course in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

"For the record, this isn’t an endorsement," Rogan said. "This is me saying that I like RFK Jr. as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.  I think we could use more of that in this world."

Rogan, who previously starred on "NewsRadio," also made sure to praise Trump.

"I also think Trump raising his fist and saying 'fight!' after getting shot is one of the most American f------ things of all time. I’m not the guy to get political information from."

Trump himself weighed in a post on his Truth Social account.

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024," Trump wrote.

Kennedy said he appreciated Rogan’s kind words.

"Thank you Joe Rogan for always putting substance first," Kennedy said. "This election is not about left vs. right. It's about Americans of goodwill coming together to end the tyranny of corruption in our system – so that we once again have a government and economy that works for all people."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



