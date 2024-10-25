Harris Won't Appear on Rogan Podcast: Campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will not appear on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, with news that the interview was scrapped coming one day before former President Donald Trump's scheduled appearance on the program Friday.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told MSNBC's Chris Hayes Thursday night that the appearance for the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast was canceled because of "the scheduling of this period of the campaign," reports Mediaite Friday morning.

Sams said that Harris is "happy to go anywhere and any place to talk to a broad segment of the country," and that the campaign had spoken with Rogan and his team about the podcast.

He stressed that the vice president has done other interviews and that she is "happy to go into these places and share her message."

Sams added: "Donald Trump with Joe Rogan, that's going to be an interesting thing to watch."

Rogan, posting the news that Harris would not be on his program, quipped on X "Who's surprised?"

Rogan's fan base leans toward libertarians and younger males, and he often attracts high-profile guests from across the political spectrum to appear on his program.