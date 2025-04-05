Rep. Al Green: Will File Impeachment Articles Within 30 Days

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said Saturday he plans to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump within 30 days, telling protesters in Washington, D.C., that Trump "does not deserve the office" and comparing himself to David facing a political "Goliath," The Hill reported.

Green announced his intention during the "Hands Off!" rally, where thousands of people gathered to voice opposition to the Trump administration.

"We need a Senate that will convict him this time. And I want you to know, from my heart, from my heart, I understand that he is a Goliath. He is a Goliath," Green said.

"He has control of the generals in the military. He has control of the Justice Department.

"He has control of the Republican Party. But my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David," he told the crowd.

Green, who has pledged to pursue impeachment before, accused Trump of being unfit for office and reaffirmed his commitment to holding the president accountable.

"And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days. Within the next 30 days, I'm bringing articles of impeachment.

"I'm coming for you. Mr. President, this David is coming for you," he said.

"You can't be entrusted with liberty and justice for all. You can't be entrusted with government of the people by the people for the people.

"I'm coming for you. I'm your David. God bless you," Green said.

The White House defended Trump's record on social safety net programs in response to Green's remarks.

"President Trump's position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries," said assistant press secretary Liz Huston. "Meanwhile, the Democrats' stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors."

Green said in February that he would introduce articles of impeachment after Trump suggested the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip.

"Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America," Green said during a House floor speech. He repeated that sentiment on Saturday, stating, "The war-torn enclave is not going to become a resort. There must be a home for the Palestinian people."

Green has a history of pursuing impeachment, having led several unsuccessful efforts during Trump's previous White House term.

In March, the House formally censured Green for interrupting Trump's Feb. 4 joint address to Congress. The House adopted the censure resolution with a 224-198-2 vote, making Green the 28th member of the lower chamber to be formally rebuked.