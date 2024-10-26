WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe rogan | donald trump | kamala harris | jd vance | rfk jr

Trump on Rogan: 'Enemy From Within' Greater Threat

By    |   Saturday, 26 October 2024 06:39 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" Friday night and said the greater threat to the United States comes from the "enemy from within."

Speaking to host Joe Rogan about renewing open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump touted as an accomplishment over former President Barack Obama, the Republican nominee said that more so than the concern of enemies abroad,  if you have a "smart president," "we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within."

"And it drives them crazy when I use that term," Trump continued. "We have people that are really bad people that I think want to make this country unsuccessful."

Without naming explicitly who the enemy from within was, Trump suggested that this internal threat came from the ones promoting the illegal immigration crisis.

Trump's "enemy from within" term has roused play as political fodder for Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as a political sticking point. Speaking Wednesday from her official residency at the Naval Observatory in the final stretch of the 2024 general election, Harris compared Trump to Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler while at the same time saying his invocation of "enemy from within" was targeted at "American citizens," "judges," and "nonpartisan" poll workers.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned Harris' remarks on X, writing: "This is the kind of inflammatory poison that divides our nation and inspires assassins. It's particularly ironic since Biden/Harris have just pushed through DoD [Department of Defense] Directive 5240.01 giving the Pentagon power — for the first time in history — to use lethal force to kill Americans on US soil who protest government policies. If you want to understand a politician, the words from her mouth have little relevance. Look at her feet."

On Saturday, Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the term "enemy from within" refers to leadership in the U.S. that has led to an open southern border, not meeting recruiting goals in the military, and high grocery prices.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" Friday night and said the greater threat to the United States comes from the "enemy from within."
joe rogan, donald trump, kamala harris, jd vance, rfk jr
345
2024-39-26
Saturday, 26 October 2024 06:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved