Trump on Rogan: 'Enemy From Within' Greater Threat

Former President Donald Trump appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" Friday night and said the greater threat to the United States comes from the "enemy from within."

Speaking to host Joe Rogan about renewing open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump touted as an accomplishment over former President Barack Obama, the Republican nominee said that more so than the concern of enemies abroad, if you have a "smart president," "we have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within."

"And it drives them crazy when I use that term," Trump continued. "We have people that are really bad people that I think want to make this country unsuccessful."

Without naming explicitly who the enemy from within was, Trump suggested that this internal threat came from the ones promoting the illegal immigration crisis.

Trump's "enemy from within" term has roused play as political fodder for Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as a political sticking point. Speaking Wednesday from her official residency at the Naval Observatory in the final stretch of the 2024 general election, Harris compared Trump to Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler while at the same time saying his invocation of "enemy from within" was targeted at "American citizens," "judges," and "nonpartisan" poll workers.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned Harris' remarks on X, writing: "This is the kind of inflammatory poison that divides our nation and inspires assassins. It's particularly ironic since Biden/Harris have just pushed through DoD [Department of Defense] Directive 5240.01 giving the Pentagon power — for the first time in history — to use lethal force to kill Americans on US soil who protest government policies. If you want to understand a politician, the words from her mouth have little relevance. Look at her feet."

On Saturday, Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" that the term "enemy from within" refers to leadership in the U.S. that has led to an open southern border, not meeting recruiting goals in the military, and high grocery prices.