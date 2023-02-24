×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | hunter biden | house | schwerin | gop

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Witnesses Cooperating With House a 'Big Deal'

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Friday, 24 February 2023 07:18 PM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, says the investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden, brother Jim Biden, and son Hunter Biden has steadily advanced this week — despite Jim and Hunter Biden snubbing the committee's deadline to turn over certain business documents to House investigators.

A primary reason for optimism: Comer acknowledged that one of Hunter Biden's former business partners, Eric Schwerin, has agreed to cooperate with the House investigation.

"It's a big deal, because he's the one who's been mentioned several times in the emails," Comer told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Schwerin is "the one who communicated with Hunter Biden" that then-Vice President Biden's "tax refund had come in the mail, and he was going to go ahead and just deposit it" into Joe Biden's bank account.

Comer then noted how Schwerin allegedly wrote a check from Joe Biden's bank account to Hunter Biden.

"This shows that this individual [Schwerin] had access to both Biden bank accounts," said Comer, while reiterating that, "At the end of the day, this is an investigation of Joe Biden."

The Kentucky Republican continued about Schwerin: "This witness is a key witness, and having his cooperation is a big deal."

Also, Comer stated that other former Biden associates have agreed to meet with the Oversight Committee.

"This investigation has made a lot of progress over the last 48 hours," said Comer.

Regarding Jim and Hunter Biden bypassing the House's request for business documents, Comer didn't seem too fazed by this occurrence. 

"We're showing to the courts that we're making every effort to give the Biden family an opportunity to respond to our reasonable request. They continue to deny, so we're setting things up to take the next step," said Comer.

Other people of interest in the Biden network "are complying with our requests," said Comer. "They're communicating with our lawyers, and I do feel like we'll get an overwhelming majority of the information" pertaining to "the Biden-influence peddling."

With House investigators closing in on obtaining bank records and readying subpoenas, Comer was pleased to see many principal witnesses willing to share their business histories with the Biden family.

"Thankfully, people are coming forward. ... Sometimes the threat of a subpoena is better than a subpoena," lamented Comer.

Nearly everyone else is cooperating with House investigators, Comer added, "except the Bidens."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, says the investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden, brother Jim Biden, and son Hunter Biden has steadily advanced this week — despite Jim and Hunter Biden ...
joe biden, hunter biden, house, schwerin, gop
455
2023-18-24
Friday, 24 February 2023 07:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved