Iran FM Leaves Pakistan Without US Talks

Iran's foreign minister departed Islamabad without meeting U.S. negotiators Saturday, raising new questions about the prospects for direct talks as tensions with Washington persist.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for the airport shortly before 6 p.m. local time after holding meetings with Pakistani officials, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who are serving as intermediaries in the conflict.

Tehran had already signaled it would not engage in face-to-face discussions with U.S. envoys during the visit. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said no direct talks were planned and that Iran's position would instead be conveyed through Pakistan.

Araghchi met with Munir to discuss developments related to the ceasefire and broader efforts to end the war, while expressing appreciation for Islamabad's mediation role. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness to continue facilitating negotiations.

The move comes despite the White House saying U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were traveling to Pakistan in hopes of holding direct talks. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration remains hopeful the meetings could help advance a deal.

Leavitt added that Vice President JD Vance, who led the first round of negotiations, would not attend but remains closely involved and on standby if needed.

Iran has refused to enter a new formal round of talks, citing the ongoing U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as a key sticking point.

U.S. officials have pointed to what they describe as recent signs of progress from Tehran, though no breakthrough has been announced.

Reports have also suggested divisions within Iran's leadership over how to proceed, with some analysts indicating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is exerting significant influence over decision-making.

For now, with Tehran declining direct engagement, any diplomatic progress appears likely to depend on indirect communication through Pakistan.