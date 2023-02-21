×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | vuk jeremic | serbia | china | ukraine | energy | house

With Info Request to Ex-UN Official, Comer Zeroes In on Biden-China Business

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:37 PM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is calling on Vuk Jeremic, Serbia's former minister of foreign affairs from 2007 to 2012 and U.N. General Assembly president from 2012 to 2013, to appear before the House oversight panel to discuss his relationship with Hunter Biden and his work with energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy.

On Tuesday, Comer sent a letter to Jeremic, requesting he "schedule a transcribed interview with Committee staff and produce certain documents related to CEFC, Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates."

In his letter, Comer, who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, suggested that Jeremic holds "records and information related to the Biden family's foreign business dealings."

From 2017 to 2018, according to the Washington Examiner, Hunter Biden received "at least $5 million in payments from CEFC," as well as al $1 million retainer from CEFC deputy Patrick Ho, whom Hunter would describe as the "f***ing spy chief of China."

But on Dec. 1, 2015, Jeremic approached Biden and his business associate Eric Schwerin about meeting with Ye Jianming, then-chairman of CEFC China Energy.

On Dec. 5, 2015, Jeremic, who at the time was a consultant for CEFC, wrote to Biden's associate Schwerin: "On Sunday, December 6th, I will have a private dinner in DC with an old friend from China — Ye Jianming — one of the 10 wealthiest Chinese businessmen. He is the Chairman and majority owner of CEFC China Energy‎, a second-largest privately owned company on Shanghai stock exchange. He's very young and dynamic (39), with the top-level connections in his country. They have recently started making big investments abroad (billions of dollars), and plan on doing much more. I am confident that many interesting projects may come out of that in the future."

Comer requested that Jeremic produce a set of the requested documents by March 7. They include:

"1. All documents and communications, between 2014 to the present, with Robert Hunter Biden, James Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, and James Gilliar;

2. All documents and communications, between 2014 to the present, with any associate of CEFC, including Chairman Ye Jianming and Patrick Ho; and

3. An answer to the query "To your knowledge, did DOJ redact Hunter Biden's name from Exhibit 2739R in United States v. Patrick Ho?"

Reports say Hunter first met Jeremic in 2014, when the Serbian was a director at the Mexican state-owned energy firm Pemex and Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm: Burisma Holdings. Emails show the two were involved in discussions for a partnership between their respective companies.

In 2020, a European watchdog group, the Royal United Services Institute, noted in a report that Jeremic's connections to CEFC "appear to follow a pattern of political influence with the aim of serving China's core political and business interests."

"In the case of Jeremic, this included helping CEFC establish new contacts within the U.N. framework and making deals on its behalf, in exchange for political prominence through meetings with Xi Jinping and a lucrative consultancy position with CEFC following his U.N. post," the report read.

House Republicans have long contended that Hunter Biden has, in the past, traded on access to his famous father, President Joe Biden, to secure lucrative positions and benefit financially.

At the time of the dealings involving the Chinese company, Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.

For its part, the Biden administration has consistently dismissed allegations of wrongdoing and influence peddling.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is calling on Vuk Jeremic to appear before the House oversight panel to discuss his relationship with Hunter Biden and his work with energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy.
hunter biden, vuk jeremic, serbia, china, ukraine, energy, house, oversight panel
575
2023-37-21
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved