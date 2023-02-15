Rep. Comer: Jim Biden's $140M Deal With Saudi Govt Enriched Biden Family

Reports of Jim Biden negotiating a $140 million deal with the Saudi government in 2012 — on behalf of a U.S.-based construction company, Hill International — represents just another piece of the accumulating evidence of Biden family members using Joe Biden's name to enrich themselves, when dealing with foreign adversaries, according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told the Daily Mail that "evidence continues to mount that the Biden family used Joe Biden's name to secure deals around the world to enrich themselves."

Consequently, "the Treasury Department must provide the Suspicious Activity Reports generated for the Biden family and their associates to inform our investigation about the Biden family's business schemes and Joe Biden's involvement," Comer added.

According to affidavits obtained by the Daily Mail, the documents allege Jim Biden told a former U.S. Treasury official working as a private investigator he was hired to negotiate with the Saudi government "because of his position and relationship" to brother Joe Biden — who at the time was vice president to then-President Barack Obama.

The affidavits also suggest Jim Biden was tapped to broker the $140 million deal, because the Saudi leaders "would not dare stiff the brother of the vice president who would be instrumental to the deal."

This week, Comer repeated his demands for the Treasury Department handing over any Suspicious Activity Reports covering the Biden family's business dealings.

Fox News also reported Tuesday that House investigators plan to subpoena past business associates of the Biden family — particularly those connected to Jim and Joe Biden — if the oversight committee does not get the requested records from the Treasury Department.

According to Daily Mail sources, Comer already possesses copies of the affidavits and other case files involving Jim Biden.

America's national security could be at risk, if Joe Biden — now as commander-in-chief — has become compromised by business schemes that involve "dozen" of countries, including Russia and China, Comer told the Daily Mail.

One affidavit reportedly cites Thomas Sullivan, a former U.S. Treasury official, confirming Jim Biden was hired to negotiate with the Saudis, due to his close proximity to the White House.

Sullivan also claimed Jim Biden told him: "Of course, the [Biden] name didn't hurt" and Jim's wife, Sara, who was present for this conversation, allegedly said Joe and Jim Biden "told each other everything."

"I asked specifically if [Jim Biden] had attended a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Trade in mid-February 2012 to receive the final payment for the work Hill had performed," Sullivan's testimony continued. "He answered that, to the best of his memory, he had been at such a meeting, and that the reason he had attended was 'because of his position and relationship' with his brother."