×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: comer | biden | hunter | records

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bidens 'Obstruct and Deny'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Friday, 24 February 2023 03:22 PM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in a Friday interview with Newsmax, accused the Biden family of obstructing efforts to get financial documents from the president's son, Hunter.

His remarks came on "John Bachman Now."

Hunter Biden has missed a deadline to supply the House Oversight Committee with documents pertaining to his business dealings. Comer is chairman of the committee.

"We were hopeful that the Bidens might cooperate with us. But obviously we're not surprised that they continue to obstruct and deny, because it's going to be hard to defend a lot of the stuff that they've done," Comer said.

"So we believe the information is coming in at a good pace. But we've set everything up to where at some point we'll be able to subpoena the Bidens for specific information, because to win a subpoena in court you have to prove that you've sincerely tried to get evidence for a long time. And that's what we've been doing with the Biden family, and that's what we'll continue to do."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in a Friday interview with Newsmax, accused the Biden family of obstructing efforts to get financial documents from the president's son, Hunter.
comer, biden, hunter, records
217
2023-22-24
Friday, 24 February 2023 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved