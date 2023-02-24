Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Bidens 'Obstruct and Deny'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in a Friday interview with Newsmax, accused the Biden family of obstructing efforts to get financial documents from the president's son, Hunter.

His remarks came on "John Bachman Now."

Hunter Biden has missed a deadline to supply the House Oversight Committee with documents pertaining to his business dealings. Comer is chairman of the committee.

"We were hopeful that the Bidens might cooperate with us. But obviously we're not surprised that they continue to obstruct and deny, because it's going to be hard to defend a lot of the stuff that they've done," Comer said.

"So we believe the information is coming in at a good pace. But we've set everything up to where at some point we'll be able to subpoena the Bidens for specific information, because to win a subpoena in court you have to prove that you've sincerely tried to get evidence for a long time. And that's what we've been doing with the Biden family, and that's what we'll continue to do."

