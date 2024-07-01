WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Campaign: Good Reason to Be Scared Over SCOTUS Ruling

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 07:36 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks said he's "scared as s***" after the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump is entitled to some degree of immunity from prosecution for official acts.

"I'm scared as s*** and I think Americans are scared and should be scared of what Donald Trump will do, because he has been telling us for months," Fulks said, according to The Hill. "And so I can reassure you that when you do see President Biden out on the trail, he will be talking about the reasons why Americans should be scared of Donald Trump as he has been for months, and this Supreme Court opinion today just amplified that."

In a 6-3 decision, the high court found that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.

"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

The ruling sent the federal case against Trump for his alleged efforts to alter the outcome of the 2020 election back down to a lower court to determine if his actions are covered by presidential immunity. The outcome makes it all but certain that Trump will not face trial before the November election.

Shortly after the decision was released, Trump celebrated it as a victory, posting on his social media platform Truth Social: "BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign put out a statement shortly after the ruling was published, saying, in part: "Trump is already running for president as a convicted felon for the very same reason he sat idly by while the mob violently attacked the Capitol: he thinks he's above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself."

Monday, 01 July 2024 07:36 PM
