Biden Camp: Immunity Ruling 'Doesn't Change the Facts'

Monday, 01 July 2024 01:52 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign on Monday issued a statement in reaction to the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity, saying it "doesn't change the facts" about the events surrounding the Capitol riot.

The Supreme Court on Monday released a ruling on former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity from prosecution, determining that presidents are immune from prosecution when it comes to actions carried out as part of their official duties.

"Today's ruling doesn't change the facts, so let's be very clear about what happened on January 6: Donald Trump snapped after he lost the 2020 election and encouraged a mob to overthrow the results of a free and fair election," the Biden campaign said in a statement. "Trump is already running for president as a convicted felon for the very same reason he sat idly by while the mob violently attacked the Capitol: he thinks he's above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself."

The statement continues, "Since January 6, Trump has only grown more unhinged. He's promising to be a dictator 'on day one,' calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain power, and promising a 'bloodbath' if he loses. The American people already rejected Donald Trump's self-obsessed quest for power once — Joe Biden will make sure they reject it for good in November."

