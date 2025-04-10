WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Hints at 'Great Days Coming' After Tariff Pause

Thursday, 10 April 2025 07:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said "more great days coming" after his pausing of tariffs sent the stock market soaring.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on many of his new tariffs in a shock reversal.

The move sent Wall Street's "Magnificent Seven" stocks tacking on more than $1.5 trillion in market value overnight and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index clocked their biggest daily percentage gains in more than a decade.

"What a day, but more great days coming!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight.”

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks were poised to gain more than $1 trillion in market value Wednesday.

Shares of the megacap companies, which include AI chip giant Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft, were up between 7.8% and 13%, powering a market rally that pushed the Nasdaq up 8%.

Trump said he authorized a pause on new tariffs for many countries, even as he escalated tariffs on imports from China, raising the rate on the world’s second-largest economy to 125%, effective immediately.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


