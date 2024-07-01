WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim jordan | house | judiciary | supreme court | immunity

Jim Jordan: Court Sends Message to 'Hyperpartisan Prosecutors'

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 11:22 AM EDT

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision tells "hyperpartisan prosecutors" they "cannot weaponize the rule of law" to go after political opponents.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the justices said for the first time that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for their official acts and no immunity for unofficial acts. But rather than do it themselves, the justices ordered lower courts to figure out precisely how to apply the decision to Trump’s case.

"Hyperpartisan prosecutors like [special counsel] Jack Smith cannot weaponize the rule of law to go after the Administration's chief political rival, and we hope that the Left will stop its attacks on President Trump and uphold democratic norms,” Jordan said in a statement.

"The Judiciary Committee will continue to oversee dangerous lawfare tactics in our judicial system."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision tells "hyper-partisan prosecutors" they "cannot weaponize the rule of law" to go after political opponents.
jim jordan, house, judiciary, supreme court, immunity
180
2024-22-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved