Jim Jordan: Court Sends Message to 'Hyperpartisan Prosecutors'

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision tells "hyperpartisan prosecutors" they "cannot weaponize the rule of law" to go after political opponents.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the justices said for the first time that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for their official acts and no immunity for unofficial acts. But rather than do it themselves, the justices ordered lower courts to figure out precisely how to apply the decision to Trump’s case.

"Hyperpartisan prosecutors like [special counsel] Jack Smith cannot weaponize the rule of law to go after the Administration's chief political rival, and we hope that the Left will stop its attacks on President Trump and uphold democratic norms,” Jordan said in a statement.

"The Judiciary Committee will continue to oversee dangerous lawfare tactics in our judicial system."