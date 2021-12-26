Rep. Jim Jordan: Biden and Dems 'Screwed it Up' on All Policies

President Joe Biden's administration and Democrats could go even further in the wrong direction on the economy with the Build Back Better plan, Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday.

"You name the policy, they've screwed it up," the Ohio Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," adding to guest host Larry Kudlow that he hopes Build Back Better "never passes."

However, with people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. seeming to "be hinting at price control," which would "only exacerbate the problems that we see out there," the problems continue to grow, said Jordan.

Warren last week blasted the nation's grocers for growing food prices, writing in a letter to the heads of Kroger, Albertson's, and Publix that the companies "appear to be passing costs on to consumers to preserve your pandemic gains, and even taking advantage of inflation to add greater burdens,” reports NBC News.

"The American people would like safe streets, affordable gas and they'd like freedom," said Jordan. "Instead what Biden is giving them is record crime record inflation and Dr. (Anthony) Fauci. You take the policy area, they have done everything wrong in 11 months. Safe streets to record crime, we went from a secure border to complete chaos, he went from stable prices to record inflation and projecting strength around the world to the debacle in Afghanistan."

Jordan also slammed the "attitude of the so-called elite," in connection to comments from Bette Midler, who accused Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., of opposing Build Back Better because "he wants us all to be like the state of West Virginia, poor and illiterate and strung out."

She quickly apologized for the comment, but Jordan accused her and other "elite" people of thinking "that they are better than us regular folks."

"It is a double standard," he said. "(California Gov.) Gavin Newsom got to go to a restaurant as he was telling everyone that they couldn't have Thanksgiving with their families. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was going to the salon when she told everybody else they have to close their salons and businesses and barbershops. It is the elite attitudes that the so-called elites have and the double standards that drive us crazy. Yes, that is the disdain that they have for the people."

Jordan also accused Democrats of having the nation "on this accelerated march toward communism."

"Remember Joe Biden said he was going to unite the country and he has done anything but that, and it is our job to tell the truth and take the truth to the American people," said Jordan. "The good job is that the American people are figuring it out. They figure out how radical the Joe Biden administration is. It started with a few moms going to school board meetings and then mothers and fathers got involved and the next thing is they are going to be the governor in the state of Virginia…I think the American people are saying timeout to the craziness that is now taking over the Democratic Party."