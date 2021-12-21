CNN: Biden's Economic Ratings Worse Than Jimmy Carter's

A CNN poll found President Joe Biden's economic approval ratings are worse than former President Jimmy Carter's.

"Carter's economic net approval rating of -8 points in an early January 1978 CBS News/New York Times poll was the lowest around this point in a presidency before Biden's -13 points," CNN reported. "The economy, and particularly inflation, was listed as the nation's top problem in a late October 1977 Gallup poll."

Usually, presidents have a +5 approval rating on the economy at this point during their first year in office, according to CNN. However, "inflation, in particular, seems to be a big issue for Biden. Just 28% of Americans approved of the job he is doing to handle inflation in a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll. This comes as more voters said they were concerned about inflation than any other issue in a December Fox News poll, and only 22% said the Biden's administration efforts to get inflation and rising prices under control were helping. The plurality (47%) said they were hurting."

This development comes as more Americans are disapproving of Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than at any point in the first year of his presidency. According to the Daily Wire, the number of Americans who believe Biden is doing a "bad job" in handling COVID-19 doubled from 23% in his first month of his presidency to 46% as of November.