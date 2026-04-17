Trump: Tucker Carlson 'Low IQ Person'

President Donald Trump on Friday labeled Tucker Carlson a "low IQ person" while sharing a story about the commentator's free fall among Republicans.

In a Truth Social post, Trump mocked Carlson and several other media figures who have recently criticized his policies, particularly on Iran, writing: "It's easy! Tucker is a Low IQ person — Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!"

The president also took aim at Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, contrasting them with what he described as "VERY GOOD" voices aligned with the MAGA movement.

Trump's remarks come amid a growing rift between the former Fox News host and the president, especially over foreign policy.

Carlson has been critical of Trump's approach to Iran, while Trump and his allies have defended the administration's actions as necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

A separate Truth Social post on April 9 went even further, with Trump accusing Carlson and others of effectively siding with Iran by opposing U.S. policy.

He argued their views were out of step with the MAGA base and dismissed them as "losers" seeking attention through podcast platforms.

"They think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote, adding that their positions run counter to the agenda that propelled him to a decisive election victory.

At the same time, polling data highlighted by CNN's Harry Enten suggests Carlson’s standing among Republicans has plummeted.

According to a UMass Lowell poll, Carlson's net favorability among Republicans and GOP-leaning independents has dropped dramatically — from +54 points in early 2024 to just +7 on Friday.

By contrast, Trump remains dominant within the party, with a net favorability of +61 in the same survey — a 54-point advantage over Carlson.

"When you go up against Donald Trump and you want to appeal to the Republican base, to quote the movie 'Good Burger,' you go in the grinder," Enten said, describing Carlson’s sharp decline, Mediaite reported.

The data reinforces what many conservatives have argued: That Trump's grip on the Republican base remains strong, even as media personalities attempt to challenge him from the sidelines.

The feud also magnifies broader divisions within conservative media, particularly over foreign policy and America’s role in global conflicts.

While some commentators have urged restraint, Trump and his supporters have emphasized strength and deterrence, especially when it comes to adversaries such as Iran.

For Trump, the message appears clear: Loyalty to the MAGA agenda and support for his leadership remain the defining line within the Republican Party.