Rep. Biggs Calls for Probe of 'Compromised' Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden is another "compromised" family member and should be investigated for improprieties, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said.

Biggs previously told Newsmax that the new Republican-led House was prepared to investigate the Biden administration's politicization of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and first son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

"The Biden family highly concerns me. Joe, Hunter, and even 'Dr.' Jill. They are compromised and must be investigated," Biggs tweeted Monday night.

Biggs commented on social media after CBS News reported that classified documents were found by Joe Biden's lawyers at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2.

"Biden stole classified documents and stored them at his think tank while he was VP. The VP does not have any authority to declassify classified documents. And this 'think tank' received $54 million in funding from the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]," Biggs tweeted.

Newsweek reported that there is no evidence Jill Biden was involved in the mishandling of classified documents by her husband.

Biggs, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, joined other "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) conservatives in commenting after the news broke about the Biden classified documents.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago home was raided to obtain documents, posted on Truth Social. "These documents were definitely not declassified."

"BREAKING: Classified documents from Joe Biden's Vice Presidential days found at his private office. When will the FBI raid his home?" Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, tweeted.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, accused Biden of purposefully stealing the documents and concealing their discovery until after the midterms.

"Joe Biden took classified documents from the White House when he was Vice President. The VP does NOT have the power to declassify, only POTUS. Joe Biden stole classified documents. This is a very serious crime. DOJ & NARA can't sweep this under the rug AND persecute Trump," Greene tweeted.

"Did Biden try to conceal these documents before the midterms? How long did the federal government KNOW these documents were hidden? WHY are we just hearing about this now? These questions need to be answered!!" Jackson tweeted.