Pakistan Mediators Rush In, Hoping to Save Stalled Talks

Senior Pakistani mediators led by army chief Syed Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to try to shore up a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States before it expires next week, according to The New York Times.

The talks come after weekend negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough, leaving both sides relying on indirect messaging through Pakistan as they weigh whether to resume formal talks, the Times reported.

The Pakistani delegation is also aiming to set up a second round of talks and extend the ceasefire while working through key sticking points including Iran’s nuclear program, maritime security and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Associated Press.

Iran has continued to exchange messages with Washington through Islamabad but no new round has been agreed to, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, in remarks carried by Iranian state media and reported by Reuters.

Pakistani mediators are expected to focus on extending the ceasefire timeline, establishing terms for a follow-on round of talks and narrowing gaps over U.S. demands on Iran’s military posture and regional activities, according to analysis from regional experts cited by AP and other international coverage of the negotiations.

Officials and analysts say another key priority is de-escalation at sea, including potential limits on the U.S. naval blockade and assurances from Iran that it will not target commercial shipping lanes, which have become a central flashpoint in the standoff.

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said officials “feel good about the prospects of a deal,” according to the Associated Press, while stressing it would be in Iran’s interest to meet U.S. demands.

The diplomacy is unfolding alongside an intensifying maritime standoff, with the United States enforcing a naval blockade that has effectively halted shipping into and out of Iran over recent days, according to reporting by Reuters and the AP.

Iran has responded by threatening to disrupt not only Gulf shipping but wider global trade routes if the blockade continues, a warning reported by the AP and The Guardian.

Iranian commanders have said they could halt traffic across the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea, expanding the crisis beyond the immediate theater around the Strait of Hormuz.

Those threats extend to other critical chokepoints, including the Bab el-Mandeb at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, where Iranian officials and allied forces have signaled they could target commercial shipping, according to Al Jazeera.

The Bab el-Mandeb is a vital artery linking the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal and carries a significant share of global energy shipments, making it a high-impact escalation point if disrupted.

Analysts warn Iran could leverage allied Houthi forces in Yemen to strike vessels or effectively choke off that route, creating a second major bottleneck for global trade beyond Hormuz, according to reporting by the AP and other international outlets.

Despite those threats, experts say Iran’s ability to fully control multiple sea lanes simultaneously remains uncertain, though it retains the capacity to harass shipping with mines, drones, and fast-attack craft and to act through regional proxies.

The parallel tracks of urgent diplomacy and widening maritime threats underscore how narrow the window has become to extend the ceasefire before it lapses and risks a broader regional and economic crisis.

Political scientist Robert Pape warned in a column published by Newsmax that the global economy could begin facing not just higher prices but outright shortages of critical goods within about 10 days if disruptions intensify.

Pape argued that the crisis is shifting from a price shock to a “physical constraint” on supply, with the loss of flows through Hormuz — which carries roughly a fifth of global oil and large volumes of key industrial inputs — threatening cascading shortages across sectors from agriculture to manufacturing, underscoring the urgency of reaching a deal before the ceasefire expires.