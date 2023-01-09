Trump: 'When Is FBI Going to Raid' Biden's 'Many Homes?'

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the breaking news Monday the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents tied to President Joe Biden that were discovered roughly a week before the 2022 midterms.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" Trump posted on Truth Social. "These documents were definitely not declassified."

Trump added a rebuke of Biden's ties to China.

"Wow! The Biden Think Tank is funded by CHINA!!!" Trump added in a Truth Social post. "Also, a V.P. cannot declassify documents, which are covered by the Federal Records Act, which is criminal and MUCH TOUGHER than the Presidential Records Act, which is NOT criminal. A president, me, can declassify.

"How much more information has China been given?"

Trump added remark on the New York Post report allegation that China was paying the Biden think tank $54 million, potentially give China access to classified documents.

"The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China," Trump added on Truth Social. "That's a lot of money. They saw the classified documents!"

According to CBS, Biden's attorneys discovered the classified documents in a locked closet Nov. 2, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Biden's personal attorneys discovered the documents while they "were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.," special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said.

Sauber adds the documents were turned in to the National Archives the following morning.

In his firsts post, Trump refers to the FBI's raid last summer at his Mar-a-Lago home, where investigators found more than a hundred classified documents, The Hill reported. Trump is now under investigation for holding said documents following his term as president.

While retweeting the CBS article, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., wrote on Twitter, "We were told for months that this was treasonous… grounds for impeachment… & meriting the death penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing will happen!?"

The Presidential Records Act requires presidential and vice presidential records be turned over to the National Archives upon the end of an administration to preserve and protect the classified nature of the documents.