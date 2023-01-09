'Weaponization' Panel Will Look Into 'Ongoing Criminal' Probes

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government would have the authority to oversee "ongoing criminal investigations" and have access to classified information available to the House Intelligence Committee.

It is likely the committee will be conducting oversight over the investigations into former President Donald Trump, reviewing how the Biden administration could be weaponizing the government against its chief political rival.

Biden has not officially announced his 2024 intentions to run for reelection, but Trump did in November.

The Justice Department investigations into Trump has special counsel Jack Smith guiding the probes, including the handling of presidential documents that led to the August 2022 raid on Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago, the probes into Jan. 6 that attempt to pin blame of the storming of the Capitol on the former president, and the Georgia phone call where Trump sought to have officials look into allegations of election fraud in the key 2020 battleground state.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by its chair, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will oversee the subcommittee.

Jordan's subcommittee will also look into the Twitter Files revelations that the FBI was the "bellybutton" point of entry of myriad government agencies influencing the flow of information at Twitter, which in many instances included shadow banning and censorship of conservatives and Biden political rivals.

Jordan has already sent more than 100 letters to the DOJ and FBI before the 118th House GOP majority was officially seated, The Hill reported.

House speaker negotiations reportedly got the language of the committee to include "ongoing criminal investigations," which can also help Republicans seeking to get information on the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants.

Also, the access of the 13-member committee to the House Intelligence Committee information was added as a part of the late-night Friday negotiations, according to the report.

There will be five Democrats on the panel made under House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, approval — an authority former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would not give the House GOP in the past Congress.

"We got more resources, more specificity, more power to go after this recalcitrant Biden administration," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Monday.

House Judiciary Ranking Member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is reporetedly upset Republicans are turning the tables on the Democrats' Jan. 6 narratives pushed in the last Congress, calling the turnabout "reckless partisan exercise fueled by conspiracy theories."

"Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy claim to be investigating the weaponization of the federal government when, in fact, this new select committee is the weapon itself," Nadler said in a statement, according to The Hill.

"It is specifically designed to inject extremist politics into our justice system and shield the MAGA movement from the legal consequences of their actions."

Democrats objected to the potential participation of Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., on the committee, but in another turnaround from the last Congress, Perry says Democrats cannot block him this time.

"Why should I be limited — why should anybody be limited — just because someone has made an accusation?" Perry told ABC's "This Week," about the FBI once taking his cellphone and digging into his efforts to investigate election fraud as a member of Congress. "Everybody in America is innocent until proven guilty.

"So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That's our charge.

"And again, that’s appropriate for every single member, regardless of what accusations are made. I get accused of things every single day, as does every member that serves in the public eye."