Rep. Jordan Seeks More Info on Former FBI Official's 2016 Misconduct

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wants more information regarding a former senior FBI official's misconduct surrounding the 2016 election, the Washington Examiner reported.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz this week released a summary that said his investigation into allegations of misconduct against the unnamed then-senior FBI employee uncovered evidence to substantiate them.

Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter Wednesday to Horowitz seeking an unredacted case file for the summary, the Examiner reported.

The lawmaker requested all relevant documents, communications, and any other evidence that would help the panel ascertain "the extent of this serious misconduct" and "evaluate the FBI's handling of the matter."

Jordan highlighted two paragraphs in the brief investigative summary. He pointed out the probe substantiated allegations the FBI official violated agency policy by engaging in unauthorized contacts with media members that "included unauthorized social engagements outside of FBI Headquarters involving drinks, lunches, and dinners."

Jordan also cited that the inspector general’s investigation found that the then-FBI official violated federal regulations and agency policy by accepting tickets from media members "to two black tie dinner events, one valued at $225 and the other valued at $300, and received transportation to one event from a reporter, all without prior authorization."

The unnamed senior official retired from the FBI before an interview with the inspector general’s office could occur, according to the summary.

"When asked to sit for a voluntary interview, the senior official declined," Jordan wrote in his letter. "The [Office of the Inspector General] also noted in the investigative summary that this investigation grew out of OIG's investigation of misconduct by the FBI and Department of Justice in advance of the 2016 election."

The inspector general, responsible for conducting nearly all of the investigations of DOJ employees and programs, has the ability to compel testimony from current agency employees but not those who have left the job.

Jordan asked Horowitz to provide the requested information no later than Aug. 4.

This is not the first time Jordan has focused on events stemming from the 2016 election. He was very critical of the FBI for how it pursued accusations of collusion between former President Donald Trump’s allies and Russian officials to secure the election’s outcome and for its probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Jordan also has been in the news after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected him and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., from serving on her Jan. 6 select committee after they were two of the five members submitted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif..

Pelosi insisted Thursday she did not reject Jordan and Banks due to their votes against certifying the 2020 election results, but because of statements made by the congressmen that "make it impossible for them to exercise judgment."