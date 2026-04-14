Trump to Host WH Talks on College Sports NIL Rules

President Donald Trump is set to host a new round of White House discussions this week on the future of college athletics, with the administration returning to the issue as pressure grows for national standards on name, image, and likeness payments; athlete movement; and eligibility rules.

The meetings, part of the White House's effort to save college sports, are expected to focus on the increasingly fractured NIL landscape and the financial strain facing schools as college leaders push for more federal involvement in a system they say has become unstable and uneven.

The upcoming talks follow Trump's April 3 executive order on college sports, which called for urgent federal action and directed agencies to support clearer rules on compensation, transfers, and eligibility while urging Congress to pursue a broader legislative fix.

That order is expected to serve as background for this week's discussions rather than replace them, with administration officials and sports leaders now looking at what additional steps, including federal legislation, could bring more consistency to the NIL era.

The new White House meetings are beginning this week. For the first time in this process, the talks are expected to include about 30 college athletes from a range of sports, broadening a conversation that had previously centered on commissioners, coaches, administrators, and other power brokers.

The issue has been building for years, but the current era took shape in 2021, when the Supreme Court ruled in NCAA v. Alston that NCAA compensation restrictions were subject to antitrust scrutiny, a decision that intensified pressure on the old amateurism model and helped accelerate the broader push for athlete compensation.

Since then, athletes have been able to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, and other ventures tied to their personal brands, creating new opportunities but also deepening concerns about competitive imbalance between programs with major donor support and those with fewer resources.

The White House has framed the problem as one that extends beyond football and men's basketball, arguing that unchecked changes could threaten smaller athletic departments and nonrevenue sports if no national guardrails are put in place.

Congress has examined the matter repeatedly without passing a comprehensive law, including hearings last year in the House Energy and Commerce Committee focused on standardizing NIL rules and advancing the Student Compensation and Opportunity Through Rights and Endorsements Act, known as the SCORE Act, as one possible national framework.

This week's discussions are also expected to touch on the transfer portal and athlete eligibility, two related flashpoints that have added to the sense of disorder in college sports and become central to calls for federal action.