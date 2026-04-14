GOP Blocks Senate Resolution Honoring Robert Mueller

A Senate effort to honor former FBI Director Robert Mueller following his death last month was blocked Tuesday after a Republican senator objected, sparking a heated exchange on the chamber floor over Mueller's legacy and his investigation into President Donald Trump.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., sought unanimous consent to pass a resolution recognizing Mueller's decades of public service, including his military service in Vietnam, leadership of the FBI after the Sept. 11 attacks, and tenure as special counsel investigating Democrat-alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Durbin described Mueller as a "patriot" whose career reflected "honesty, integrity, and courage," noting his Bronze Star and Purple Heart as a Marine officer and his bipartisan support during his time leading the FBI.

However, Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., objected, calling the resolution a "political potshot" tied to what he characterized as Democrats' continued focus on the 2016 election.

Banks argued the Senate should instead prioritize issues such as funding the Department of Homeland Security and election security.

"Democrats are more interested today in rehashing their failed attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election a decade ago than in bettering our great country," he said, adding "the reputation of Robert Mueller is a mixed bag, and the end result of the Mueller investigation that [Durbin] just talked about was a farce," saying that it represented an effort to "undermine President Trump."

Without unanimous consent, the resolution failed to advance.

Durbin criticized the objection, saying the measure was intended to honor Mueller's service, not relitigate past political disputes.

He defended Mueller's record as special counsel, noting that the investigation led to dozens of indictments and multiple convictions.

Mueller, appointed special counsel in 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential links to the Trump campaign.

It did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The probe became one of the most politically divisive investigations in recent U.S. history, drawing sharp criticism from Trump and his allies, who labeled it a "hoax," while supporters argued it upheld the rule of law and exposed foreign interference threats.