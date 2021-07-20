Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Can't Work With Dems, Just Have to Beat Them

Republicans have little hope in getting Democrats on board to hold their friends in Big Tech and social media accountable for censorship, anti-trust violations, Section 230 abuses, and "colluding between big tech and big media," according to Rep. Jim Jordan on Newsmax.

"It's gonna be tough," Jordan told Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino," saying if Democrats will not join Republicans protecting the First Amendment, they have to beat them.

"We're just going to win back the House, win back the Senate, and get President [Donald] Trump back in the White House, and that takes time. Because, you know, the Democrats today, the left is just different. They're not like the old liberal."

Democrats have no incentive to give up the favor they have curried with Big Tech and the apologetic media, Jordan, a member of the House Judiciary Committee reviewing Big Tech power and legislation, told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino.

"Today's left, they actually cheer on the fact that conservatives are being censored," Jordan lamented. "In fact, they say, we should be censored more. We need to take down all the misinformation."

Jordan also rejected the hypocrisy of Democrats seeking to attack and cancel Republicans who sought to hear election fraud allegations before certifying the election for President Joe Biden on Jan. 6.

"They're allowed to object on Jan. 6, 2017 when President Trump won," Jordan reminded. "We had one Democrat member object to the electors from Alabama, a state President Trump won by 28 points.

"But Jim Jordan is not allowed to object to Pennsylvania – where they unconstitutionally changed their election law – on January 6 2021. So, the double standard, your viewers know about it; you know about it.

"It's just tough to work with them today. We're just going to have to beat them."

