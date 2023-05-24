Hillary Backs Fla. Warnings for Black, LGBTQ People

Hillary Clinton backed the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s travel advisory for Florida and went a step further, saying that the Sunshine State also “isn’t safe” for LGBTQ people and wealthy businesses.

“Ron DeSantis’s ultra-MAGA Florida isn’t safe for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, or even multi-billion dollar corporations,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday along with screenshots of articles about the travel advisory and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ongoing feud with Disney.

The NAACP issued a travel advisory on Saturday, urging Black people to avoid Florida because of what it called “aggressive attempts” by the governor “to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the advisory reads. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Last week, the popular Republican governor signed a flurry of measures designed to “protect the innocence of Florida’s kids,” including a bill to outlaw gender-transition care for minors, expand the state’s “Parental Rights in Education Act,” ban children from sexually explicit adult performances, ensure sex-segregated spaces in schools and prisons, and protect women’s sports.

On Sunday, Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler called out NAACP Board of Directors Chair Leon Russell for living in the state he’s cautioning others about.

“The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA!” Ziegler wrote on Twitter. “True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do… time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs.”

During an appearance on MSNBC, Russell said Ziegler is “full of bulls**t” and claimed that the travel advisory is about “humanity.”

“We haven’t told anybody to leave,” Russell said. “In fact, the NAACP is encouraging folks to stay here and fight. If there was ever a reason to stand your ground … Black people, LGBT community, the immigrant community, women, need to stand our ground in Florida and fight, and understand that that fight is a political fight.”

This isn’t the first time Clinton has taken sides when it comes to Florida goings-on.

Riffing on the slogan from her failed 2016 presidential campaign — "I'm With Her" — Clinton trolled DeSantis on Twitter last Thursday over his ongoing battle against the Walt Disney Co.

"As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I'm on," Clinton said, sharing a photo of her, former President Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea posing with Donald Duck.