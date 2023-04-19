Hillary Trolls DeSantis: I'm With Disney

Hillary Clinton, whose failed 2016 presidential campaign boasted the slogan "I'm With Her," is trolling Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in his fight against the self-governance of the Walt Disney Co.

Clinton said she's with Disney, posting a old photo of her, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea in Donald Duck hats.

"As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I'm on," Hillary Clinton tweeted with the photo with Donald Duck.

The photo appears to be from 1984, the 50th birthday of Donald Duck. Bill Clinton was running for reelection as Arkansas governor in November 1984, while Chelsea, born in 1980, would have been 3 or 4 years old.

DeSantis has resumed his battle to unwind Disney's long-running self-governance deal with the state. DeSantis said it was time to remove Disney's sweetheart deal after it had stepped into political and culture fights against his administration.

DeSantis even joked that Florida might consider putting a prison or another theme park near the Disney property, whose governance remains under debate.

Disney opposed Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which sought to keep kindergarten through third-grade educators from discussing sex and gender issues with children without parental consent.

DeSantis kicked up the campaign as schools around the country have been accused of liberal and gender dysphoria indoctrination of America's children, and Disney is an iconic American children and family brand.

Trump has also weighed in on DeSantis, his chief 2024 GOP presidential primary rival, and Disney, saying DeSantis lost round 1.

"DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. "His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he's going back with a new one in order to save face.

"Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the governor. In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political stunt! Ron should work on the squatter mess!"

No friend of Trump, former GOP New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie denounced DeSantis for acting like a liberal scorned instead of a conservative.

"Where are we headed here now, that if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you?" Christie said in an interview this week, The Hill reported. "To me, that's what I always thought liberals did.

"And now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor."

Trump trounced Christie in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election — which liberals called "stolen" and claimed Trump to be an "illegitimate president" — and now is projected to face DeSantis in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

DeSantis has yet to officially declare his presidential campaign, and current Florida law would force him to resign as governor if he did. The current heavy GOP majorities in the Florida Legislature could rework that law to allow DeSantis to remain governor if he were to official announced a presidential campaign.