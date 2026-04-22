Fla. AG Uthmeier to Newsmax: Republicans Must 'Stand Up'

With voters in Virginia approving a constitutional amendment allowing new congressional maps that could give Democrats an additional four seats in Congress, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told Newsmax Wednesday that Republicans have to fight back.

Uthmeier told "Finnerty" that Democrats' pitch to voters on the amendment was misleading.

"They pitched voters on a map that would bring fairness. Now we have a 10 to 1 Democrat congressional field that is not representative of the state. It is wrong," Uthmeier said. "It is partisan and gerrymandered.

"They know it. They are hypocritical."

The Florida Legislature is set to host a special session to discuss redistricting its congressional maps.

"We still have ... legacy districts that are gerrymandered to favor minority power, which our courts have told us is unconstitutional," Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier said that Florida's Fair Districts amendment, which bans redistricting for partisan intent, has "legal insufficiencies."

"I know our Legislature is coming back next week. They're going to look at redistricting. I do think that there will be changes made," he said.

"But when you look at Florida's map, there are clean, compact districts. They preserve communities of interest," Uthmeier added.

"They don't split counties and cities. You look at Virginia and then you look at Illinois and other states where the squiggly lines are wrapping up and down the state."

Uthmeier said he believes Florida's new maps will be constitutional and stand up in front of a court.

"Gov. [Ron] DeSantis, he's a rule-of-law guy. He knows the Constitution better than most of our judges," Uthmeier said.

"We act in accordance with the law. We know what we're doing. At the end of the day, we respect rule of law and we will succeed."

Uthmeier said he believes other red states need to fight back if Democrats are going to continue to gerrymander.

"Where red states have the ability under the law to fight fire with fire, they should. I think conservatives time over time, we sit back and we say, Oh, we're going to do the right thing. And the other side takes advantage," he said.

"They get electoral power, and they shove their radical communist ideas down our throat. That's unacceptable. It's time for Republicans to stand up, be strong, and do what's right," Uthmeier continued.

"If the other side is going to play this game, sitting back is not going to do any good. We are the party that believes in what's right and just and true, we are the party of common sense," he said.

"Conservatives need to wake up, be strong, and do what's right."

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