NAACP Chief Aims to Get Rid of DeSantis 'Once and for All'

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson admitted that his group's Florida travel advisory aims to get rid of Gov. Ron DeSantis "once and for all."

The national NAACP issued the warning Saturday after Florida's branch called for such a move two months ago. The advisory said the Sunshine State "is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

DeSantis, R-Fla., is expected to enter the 2024 presidential race officially this week.

Johnson told CNN that one of the goals of the travel advisory is to draw attention to DeSantis' policies.

"We didn't get here overnight," Johnson said on "CNN This Morning." "It was because of the election so we have to prepare for the next election so we can get rid of him once and for all."

Johnson took issue with DeSantis calling the group's travel advisory a "pure stunt."

"The governor has perfected the art of pulling stunts to gain campaign contributions," Johnson told CNN. "Unfortunately, this will impact people's lives.

"We should not use race or 'othering' as a tool to weaponize against people, and unfortunately for a large percentage of Floridians, that's what he has done. Therefore, we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued."

The NAACP accused DeSantis of "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

Johnson told CNN that DeSantis was "minimizing the quality of education" and issuing policies that are harmful to "far too many individuals."

"We are witnessing firsthand how he's governing, and he's governing to a small vocal minority of the community, not the majority interest of Florida," Johnson told CNN. "Nor is he governing towards a future of Florida, which will not look like the small minority that he's speaking to in this moment."

DeSantis has opposed critical race theory, and also passed the Stop WOKE Act that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses.

The NAACP joined the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State, where tourism is one of the state's largest job sectors.