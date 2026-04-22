WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | soccer | world cup

Iran 'Fully Prepared' to Participate in World Cup

Iran 'Fully Prepared' to Participate in World Cup
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 22 April 2026 10:24 PM EDT

Despite the ongoing conflict at home, the Iran men's national soccer ‌team is "fully prepared" to participate in the World Cup this summer, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The team's involvement was called into question after the United States and Israel began air attacks ‌on Iran in February. The World Cup will ​be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, but all of Iran's group-stage games are scheduled to ⁠be in the United States.

Mohajerani reported that the Iranian ​Ministry of Youth and Sports has handled the logistics involved in having ⁠the soccer team play in the U.S.

Last month, Iran sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on state television, "Considering that this corrupt regime (in the U.S.) ‌has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we ​participate in the ‌World Cup. Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not ‌exist."

The next day, President Donald Trump posted on social media, "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, ⁠but I really don't ‌believe it is appropriate that ⁠they be there, for their own life and safety."

FIFA subsequently refused a ⁠request ⁠from Iran to have its Group G matches moved to Mexico. Iran is due ‌to play New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, both in Inglewood, Calif., then Egypt on June 26 in ‌Seattle.

FIFA president ​Gianni Infantino, who ‌otherwise has closely allied himself with Trump, said last week, "The Iranian team is coming, for sure. Yes. We ​hope that by then of course the situation will be a peaceful situation. That would definitely help. But Iran has ‌to come."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Despite the ongoing conflict at home, the Iran men's national soccer team is "fully prepared" to participate in the World Cup this summer, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.The team's involvement was called into question after...
iran, soccer, world cup
276
2026-24-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 10:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved