Walker Raises $3.3 Million for Runoff

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 10 November 2022 06:52 PM EST

Georgia Republican candidate for Senate Herschel Walker raised $3.3 million on the first day of his runoff election campaign against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., according to reports.

Although Warnock finished about 35,000 votes ahead of Walker, neither candidate amassed more than 50% of the vote, which means that a runoff election will take place in four weeks on Dec. 6. Walker's advisers told Fox News that the candidate has raised $3.3 million since Election Day, with $1 million coming in before noon on Thursday.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee previously announced that it would inject $7 million into field efforts in Georgia for the runoff election, a race that could decide which party holds control in the Senate.

"We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground-game is critical to winning in Georgia, and we're wasting no time in kick-starting these programs in the runoff," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who chairs the DSCC, said in a statement to Politico.

