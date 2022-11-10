Dems Spending $7M on Field Organizing Before Ga. Runoff

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it's pouring in $7 million to fund direct voter contact programs in Georgia before the Senate runoff.

The expenditure kicks off the race that could decide which party will control the Senate, Politico noted.

Republican Herschel Walker will face Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in the Dec. 6 runoff since neither candidate reached the 50% threshold in Tuesday's midterm election.

The DSCC's ground game funding is aimed at bolstering the get-out-the-vote effort conducted by nonprofits, PACs, and Warnock's campaign, according to Politico.

"We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground-game is critical to winning in Georgia, and we're wasting no time in kick-starting these programs in the runoff," said DSCC chair Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

"The DSCC is proud to partner with the Warnock campaign to build off their strong field programs and launch an unprecedented organizing effort in the runoff that will ensure we reach every voter we need to win on December 6th."

In a Thursday statement, the DSCC added: "The investment will fund direct voter contact programs to reach Georgians across the state, building and expanding on the Warnock campaign's robust field organizing effort which helped Reverend Warnock earn over 35,000 more votes than Walker on Tuesday.

"Organizers will be reaching voters on their doors to highlight the importance of participating in the runoff election, the contrast between the candidates on issues, and helping Georgians make and execute their plan to vote."

Meanwhile, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and Women Speak Out PAC announced they will spend at least $1 million to reactivate their field operations on behalf of Walker, Politico reported.