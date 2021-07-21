Giuliani Launches Legal Defense 'Freedom Fund'

Rudy Giuliani is seeking financial support from fellow "patriots" as he fights for his "freedom and justice."

The former New York City mayor and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump announced the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund in an email sent Wednesday.

Giuliani’s announcement came after New York and Washington, D.C., suspended his law licenses in what the former mayor says is an effort to silence him in his efforts to defend Trump and talk about 2020 presidential election fraud.

"Patriot," Giuliani began his message to potential donors. "You may truly be my only hope. I’m not exaggerating when I say that I’m fighting for my freedom."

Giuliani said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "have seized control of the White House and have weaponized the FBI and DOJ.

"The swamp is REVOLTING by placing a bull’s eye on the backs of every Trump loyalist who had the guts to challenge the Deep State," Giuliani said. "I’m hoping you’ll stand up for me now that the Deep State has placed a bull’s eye on my back."

In April, federal investigators executed a search warrant at Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment as they probe his business dealings with Ukraine.

"At 6:00 in the morning, there was a loud BANG outside my door. 7 FBI agents presented a warrant to raid my apartment and seize electronic devices from my home," he said.

"The Deep State is on a mission to take down every single one of President Trump’s closest allies — and that puts me at the top of the list."

Giuliani said he was reaching out to Trump supporters "because I know you’ve been a loyal ally of our movement as well."

"You see, we were on a mission to drain the swamp and put the American people first," Giuliani said." We knew that the Deep State forces would try to destroy us.

"But we didn’t care. The fight to save America was a fight worth waging."