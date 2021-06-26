Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Giuliani Denied Due Process, Suspension Won't Stand

The suspension of Rudy Giuliani's law license likely will not hold up because it was done without due process, according to Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Saturday, adding there would be "no lawyers left" if attorneys were disbarred as little.

"Plea bargain associations always involve puffing of your side, always involve exaggerations," Dershowitz told "Saturday Report."

Giuliani's license to practice law in New York was suspended after a state appeals court claimed this past week he lied in arguing the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former President Donald Trump.

The court claimed Giuliani had made several false statements about voting in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, highlighting a court hearing in Pennsylvania where the former New York City mayor alleged there was widespread voter fraud but had not mentioned it in his former written complaint.

"I taught legal ethics for 35 years at Harvard," Dershowitz added. "I've never seen a case like this."

Meanwhile, Giuliani did not have a hearing or an opportunity to prove whether or not he had told the truth, or if he knew that he was lying, Dershowitz told host Carl Higbie.

The ruling against Giuliani's law license might stand in the New York courts, which means that it could end up being decided in the Supreme Court, according to Dershowitz.

Still, Dershowitz said he thinks, after there is a hearing, it will be much harder to make Giuliani's suspension stand.

"The criteria is so vague," said Dershowitz, noting the court not only ruled against Giuliani for his "misstatements" in courts but also for his comments to the media.

"If you start holding lawyers responsible for everything, they said, my God, I can tell you myself and my own experience: Many, many lawyers who have committed much, much worse lies in the public domain, and they don't go after them," Dershowitz said. "This is a very selective department."

Dershowitz also said the Department of Justice's lawsuit against Georgia over its new voting reform law will fail when it comes to the fight against requiring identification to vote.

"In the end, some of the law will be upheld, and maybe some of it will be struck down, but this Georgia law is not about race," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz also said the Supreme Court in the end will not look "sympathetically" at the DOJ's challenge, because its purpose is to get fewer Republicans to vote.

"They'll see it as political and not racial," he said.

Dershowitz also maintained there is nothing wrong with requiring identification to vote.

"You have to get ID to get into a building today, to get into an airplane," he said. "Why what's wrong with the requiring id to vote? I don't see any problem with that."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here