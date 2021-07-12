Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Witch Hunt Shows 'Shocking Intellectual Dishonesty'

Efforts to discredit former President Donald Trump and anyone tied to him run deep into state and federal prosecutors and even the Republican Party, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"We have the proof that everything that I said was based on the testimony of other people," Giuliani said Monday on "Greg Kelly Reports" of a New York appeals court's suspension last month of his law license, which was also picked up by the District of Columbia last week until New York's suspension has been adjudicated.

"They never bothered to look at a single affidavit. I submitted my own affidavit, explaining the basis for what I said, and I also said we have, you know, 300 affidavits and any of them are available to you, if you want to check on what I'm saying."

Giuliani told Kelly that the appeals court's "intellectual dishonesty of the opinion is shocking."

"They may believe I didn't say that, and they just concluded that I hadn't given them [the affidavits]," Giuliani continued. "The intellectual dishonesty of the opinion is shocking."

Giuliani said his experience as a lawyer and prosecutor trumps that of those who have led the charge to have him suspended without hearing his case.

"It is actually amazing as a lawyer of 50 years who has a career that I think is far more accomplished than any of them; I'd like to know what they did for the city and country that is comparable to what I did," Giuliani said.

"Really, really sad people. It's a shame the lawyers failed themselves like that."

Giuliani also confirmed the veracity — "100%, sure, absolutely true" — of at least one of the claims in Michael Wolff's third critical exposé of the administration to be released Tuesday, "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency."

The claims include an effort by members of the Republican National Committee under chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, niece of Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, working to undermine Trump amid election fraud challenges after the 2020 presidential election.

"I've seen excerpts from Wolff's book," Giuliani told Kelly. "Probably every other one [of the reports] that I saw was false. This happens to be true, so I guess even a confirmed liar can tell the truth occasionally."

The claim in the book Giuliani was referring to included RNC legal counsel Justin Riemer rejecting Trump's attempts to contest the election amid allegations of voter fraud, saying Republicans would be better off raising money for the GOP with Trump out of the White House.

"This one happens to be true," Giuliani continued. "Wolff got a lot of his information from some of the Republicans that were the biggest to trying to undermine him, and they were actually closer to President Trump than this guy."

