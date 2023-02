Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., denied a string of allegations against him in a quick TV interview Friday, explaining that his campaign has "operated honestly" over the last year, dating back to Santos' controversial campaign to win a congressional seat in New York.

Since getting elected in November, Santos has had to deal with numerous accusations of embellishing his personal accomplishments and professional résumé — some items in which the 34-year-old congressman has publicly acknowledged.

Here are excerpts from Santos' TV interview with Fox 5 in New York City: