×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fec | george santos | campaign | treasurer

FEC: Santos Must Name Campaign Treasurer

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.)

By    |   Thursday, 16 February 2023 01:25 PM EST

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is forcing embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to designate new treasurers for his campaign and political committees, or they will not be able to raise or spend money.

"It is required that for any committee to conduct any business, they must have an active treasurer," wrote Jaime Amrhein, an FEC assistant branch chief. "Failure to appoint a treasurer will result in the inability of the committee to accept contributions and make disbursements."

Santos' former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, resigned in January following media uproar over the lawmaker's campaign finances. Next in line was Thomas Datwyler, but his attorney told The Hill that he never agreed to the position.

For Santos to comply with federal law, each of his political committees needs to have a treasurer. He's allotted 10 days to replace the position from the date of resignation.

According to The Hill, the FEC is giving Santos until March 21.

The freshman congressman has been entrenched in controversy stemming from fabrications on his resume. He has been under extra scrutiny, from campaign financing to six-figure loans.

Santos has avoided questions about his campaign finances, saying he does not "touch" the FEC filings, The Hill reported.

"I don't amend anything," he said. "I don’t touch any of my FEC stuff."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is forcing embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to designate new treasurers for his campaign and political committees, or they will not be able to raise or spend money.
fec, george santos, campaign, treasurer
214
2023-25-16
Thursday, 16 February 2023 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved