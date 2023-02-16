FEC: Santos Must Name Campaign Treasurer

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is forcing embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to designate new treasurers for his campaign and political committees, or they will not be able to raise or spend money.

"It is required that for any committee to conduct any business, they must have an active treasurer," wrote Jaime Amrhein, an FEC assistant branch chief. "Failure to appoint a treasurer will result in the inability of the committee to accept contributions and make disbursements."

Santos' former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, resigned in January following media uproar over the lawmaker's campaign finances. Next in line was Thomas Datwyler, but his attorney told The Hill that he never agreed to the position.

For Santos to comply with federal law, each of his political committees needs to have a treasurer. He's allotted 10 days to replace the position from the date of resignation.

According to The Hill, the FEC is giving Santos until March 21.

The freshman congressman has been entrenched in controversy stemming from fabrications on his resume. He has been under extra scrutiny, from campaign financing to six-figure loans.

Santos has avoided questions about his campaign finances, saying he does not "touch" the FEC filings, The Hill reported.

"I don't amend anything," he said. "I don’t touch any of my FEC stuff."